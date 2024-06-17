CM Stalin announces solatium for Ramanathapuram fishers who drowned

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday announced solatium to the families of Ramanathapuram fishermen who drowned in the sea on June 15.

A release issued by the state government said that a group of five fishermen from Ramanathapuram set out to the seat in a mechanized boat bearing registration number IND-TN-11-MM-110 on June 15.

Arokiyam (50), Barkatullah (45) and Khaleed Muhammed (32) died due to drowning after the boat bearing broke down and sank mid sea.

Condoling their demise, Chief Minister Stalin on Monday announced Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the three fishermen who died in the fishing accident mid sea.

In another statement, Chief Minister Stalin announced Rs 3 lakh solatium to the family of Sathishkumar (34), son of Manoharan, who was killed in a fire accident at a private cracker unit at Vellankuli near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur Sunday afternoon.

The Chief Minister condoled the demise of Sathishkumar who succumbed to injuries at the district headquarters hospital in Mannargudi.