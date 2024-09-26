CM Stalin announces solatium for kin of 6 Ulundurpet accident victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced solatium to the kin of the six pilgrims killed in a road accident near Ulundurpet in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ravi (60), Selvam (50), Ramalingam (50), Kuppusamy (44), Durai (35) and Sakthi (20), residents of Mambakkam village in Ranipet, were returning from their visit to the Tiruchendur temple in a tourist van yesterday. The men were killed on the spot after the vehicle rammed into a tree on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway at Mettathur village near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district, around 4 am, a government release said.

Several others in the van were injured in the mishap and admitted to the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital. Chief Minister Stalin ordered officials to provide special treatment to them.

Expressing his condolences, he announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Preliminary probe indicated the driver of the van carrying the pilgrims fell asleep, and the vehicle veered off the road and hit the tree, Thirunavalur police said, adding all six occupants died and over five persons were injured, as reported by news agency PTI.