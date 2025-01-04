CM Stalin announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to families of workers killed in Virudhunagar blast

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin who lost their loved ones in an explosion, which occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Bommaiyapuram village near Sattur in Virudhunagar where six workers were killed.

Vachakkarapatti police registered a case against four people in connection with the cracker factory, including factory owners Balaji and Sasibalan under 5 sections.

The cases were filed under sections including causing death by negligence and employing workers without proper safety, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The incident occurred at around 9.30 am on Saturday.

Sattur Station Fire Officer (SFO) J Varadharaj said all the victims were men.

After enquiring, he said it occurred while some of those ill-fated victims were weighing chemicals and other raw materials before commencing their work.

However, the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be known.