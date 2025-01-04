CM Stalin announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to families of workers killed in Virudhunagar blast
Vachakkarapatti police registered a case against four people in connection with the cracker factory, including factory owners Balaji and Sasibalan under 5 sections.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin who lost their loved ones in an explosion, which occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Bommaiyapuram village near Sattur in Virudhunagar where six workers were killed.
The cases were filed under sections including causing death by negligence and employing workers without proper safety, according to a Thanthi TV report.
The incident occurred at around 9.30 am on Saturday.
Sattur Station Fire Officer (SFO) J Varadharaj said all the victims were men.
After enquiring, he said it occurred while some of those ill-fated victims were weighing chemicals and other raw materials before commencing their work.
However, the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be known.