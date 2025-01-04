Begin typing your search...

    CM Stalin announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to families of workers killed in Virudhunagar blast

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Jan 2025 1:50 PM IST
    (L-R) CM Stalin; Rescue works in firecracker unit in Virudhunagar (ANI)

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin who lost their loved ones in an explosion, which occurred in a cracker manufacturing unit at Bommaiyapuram village near Sattur in Virudhunagar where six workers were killed.

    Vachakkarapatti police registered a case against four people in connection with the cracker factory, including factory owners Balaji and Sasibalan under 5 sections.

    The cases were filed under sections including causing death by negligence and employing workers without proper safety, according to a Thanthi TV report.

    The incident occurred at around 9.30 am on Saturday.

    Sattur Station Fire Officer (SFO) J Varadharaj said all the victims were men.

    Also Read: Six workers killed in explosion at cracker unit near Sattur

    After enquiring, he said it occurred while some of those ill-fated victims were weighing chemicals and other raw materials before commencing their work.

    However, the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be known.

    Online Desk

