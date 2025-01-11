CM Stalin announces Rs 3,750 crore plan to spruce up urban roads across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Seeking to address the issue of bad roads in urban areas in the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that the state government would lay new roads and repair bad roads, mainly those affected by storm water drain and underground drainage works in urban areas at a cost of Rs 3,750 crore in the coming years.

Making an announcement to this effect while replying to the debate on the motion to thank the governor for his address in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Stalin referred to the fast-paced development of villages abutting urban local bodies in the state and said that the roads of various corporations, municipalities and town panchayats would undergo further expansion. Citing the establishment of new corporations and municipalities, the CM said that the government has been making numerous efforts to fulfil the basic requirements of the people living in such cities.

Also Read: Seven Special courts to try sexual crimes against women in TN: CM Stalin

As a part of the initiative, the urban road works would be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 3,750 crore to lay new roads in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore among the corporations and municipalities and town panchayats.

The sum would also cover repair and renovation of bad roads and repair of roads affected by storm water drain and underground drainage works undertaken in the urban areas.