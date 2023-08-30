CM Stalin announces Rs 30 lakh reward to chess ace Praggnanandhaa

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on wednesday congratulated and announced Rs 30 lakh incentive to chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa who emerged runner up in the just concluded world chess championship.

Sharing on social media a video of Praggnanandhaa calling on him at his camp office, Stalin said, "Delighted to meet the brilliant young mind, @rpragchess, on his triumphant return to#Chennai!#Praggnanandhaa's achievements bring glory to Tamil Nadu and the entire country."

"I had the honour of felicitating Praggnanandhaa with a memento and a reward of 30 lakh INR. This gesture reflects our commitment to nurturing young talents in sports. Keep the momentum going, and emerge victorious in the upcoming challenges too, Prag, " the CM added.

Emerging from the CM's camp office, Paggnanandhaa told media persons that the support from the government would be a great motivation to sportspersons.

"I was very happy with the state government organizing the Chess Olympiad. Many chess players get recognition because of that. I thank the CM and state sports minister for that."