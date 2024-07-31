CM Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh solatium to kin of Tamil man killed in Wayanad landslides

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 3 lakh as solatium to the kin of Kalyanakumar (52) of the Nilgiris who was killed in a series of deadly landslides in Wayanad during the early hours of Tuesday.

Kalyanakumar, who hails from Ambedkar Nagar at Kollihatti in Panthalur block in the Nilgiris, was working at Suralmalai in Wayanad when disaster struck the hill town.

In a statement issued by the state government on Tuesday, CM Stalin expressed his condolences to Kalyanakumar's bereaved family members and announced Rs 3 lakh as solatium from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains struck the picturesque hamlets of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children.

As of Wednesday noon, official sources reported that the landslides in northern Kerala’s Wayanad district have resulted in over 140 deaths and over 200 injuries, with the numbers expected to rise as rescue operations continue.

(With online desk inputs)