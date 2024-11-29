CM Stalin announces Rs 3 lakh aid for family of snakebite victim

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh to the family of a 14-year-old girl who died after being bitten by a snake in Alakattu village in Pennagaram, Dharmapuri district.

The girl, identified as Kasthuri, daughter of Rudrappa and Sivalingi from Alakattu Malai village, was plucking greens in her family-owned field on November 28 when the snake bit her. Though she was rushed to the hospital, she died on the way.

In a statement on Friday, Chief Minister Stalin expressed condolence and said he has directed officials to provide Rs 3 lakh solatium to Kasthuri’s parents from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund as financial assistance.