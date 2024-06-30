CM Stalin announces new police station for Kilambakkam terminus, Padappai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced new police stations for Kalaignar Centenary bus terminus in Kilkambakkam and Padappai in Tambaram.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for police and fire departments in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Stalin said that the police station (C-3) in Manimangalam falling under Tambaram Commissionerate would be bifurcated and a new police station would be created in Padappai for Rs 1.70 crore to maintain law and order and prevent crimes in the rapidly developing area which has high concentration of educational institutions, factories and places of worship.

A new police station would be set up for Rs 2.53 crore at the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam from where buses are being operated to cities in southern Tamil Nadu.

A new police station has been announced for Tiruparangundram temple by bifurcating the existing police station there.

Chief Minister Stalin also announced a new All Women Police Station for Kolathur in Chennai, Kelambakkam in Tambaram, and Red Hills in Avadi.

A new social justice and human rights wing for the Avadi and Tambaram Commissionerates and a new unit of the Q branch in the Avadi Commissionerate were also announced.

The traffic boundaries of Greater Chennai Police would be redrawn to ensure greater coordination between Law & Order and traffic units during major events.

New units of the Special branch would be developed in Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and Salem to overcome challenges faced by religious fundamentalism.