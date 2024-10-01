CM Stalin announces Gandhi Adigal police medal

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday ordered the award of the Gandhi Adigal Police Medal for 2024 to several police personnel for their outstanding work in prohibition enforcement.

A release issued by the state government said that the Chief Minister has issued orders to award the Gandhi Adigal medal to P Chinnakamanan, Inspector of Police Central Intelligence Unit, Villupuram Zone; K Mahamarx, Head Constable - 1989, Villupuram Taluk L&O Police Station, Villupuram district; K Karthick, Head Constable - 2963, Thuraiyur Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Tiruchy district; K Siva Grade II Police Constable - 1443, Armed Reserve, Salem District; and P Poomalai, Grade II Police Constable - 764, Armed Reserve, Salem district.

The medals will be distributed by the Chief Minister on Republic Day next year along with a cash award of Rs 40,000 each.