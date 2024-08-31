CM Stalin announces compensation for cracker blast victims in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the demise of two youngsters in a cracker godown in Thoothukudi and announced Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

A release issued by the state government, Muthukannan (21) and Vijay (25), died in an accident in a private cracker godown around 5.30pm Saturday at Kurippankulam village near Eral in Thoothukudi Saturday.

According to the government release, Selvam (21), Prashanth (20), Senthookani (45) and Muthumari (41) were injured in the accident.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Tirunelveli and Sathankulam government hospitals.

Offering his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Chief Minister announced Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the grievously injured persons from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.