CM Stalin announces 3 per cent DA hike for govt employees

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a three per cent hike in the DA (Dearness Allowance) for all state government employees and teachers in tune with the hike announced earlier by the union government for its employees.

A release issued by the state government said that Chief Minister M K Stalin issued orders to hike the DA of all government employees and government teachers by three per cent to 53% with effect from July 1, 2024.

As many as 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners would benefit from the DA hike.

The proposed hike would contribute to an additional expenditure of Rs 1,931 crore per year to the state exchequer.

However, the government make additional financial allocation towards the hike taking into account the welfare of the government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners, the release said, and added that the state government, which was a pioneer in implementing various welfare schemes in the country, was taking several initiatives for the welfare of the government employees and teachers.