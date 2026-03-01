CM Stalin announces 11 new schemes for priests

The measures were aimed at strengthening social security and improving financial support for priests serving in rural temples across Tamil Nadu.

Among the key announcements was the provision of new garments for priests during every Pongal festival. The Chief Minister enhanced the financial assistance to the families of deceased priests from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The annual income ceiling for village temple priests was also raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh to widen eligibility for welfare schemes.