CM Stalin announces 11 new schemes for priests

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a package of 11 new welfare measures for village temple priests at the Village Temple Priests Conference held in Mylapore.
The measures were aimed at strengthening social security and improving financial support for priests serving in rural temples across Tamil Nadu.
Among the key announcements was the provision of new garments for priests during every Pongal festival. The Chief Minister enhanced the financial assistance to the families of deceased priests from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The annual income ceiling for village temple priests was also raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh to widen eligibility for welfare schemes.
Stalin announced increased assistance for priests' children, including enhanced marriage aid and educational support. The package also includes expanded vocational training opportunities and improved financial assistance for performing priestly rites.
He said the measures were intended to improve the quality of life of village temple priests and provide due recognition for their service.
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu and Chennai Mayor R Priya participated in the event.