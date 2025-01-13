CM Stalin allots 10 TNHB flats to Sahitya Akademi award winning authors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday distributed orders for allotment of TNHB flats to 10 Sahitya Akademi winning authors who won the prestigious award under best translated work category.

Chief Minister Stalin distributed the orders to A Selvarasu aka Kurinjivelan, P Baskaran aka Pavannan, S Mani aka Nirmalaya, P K Rajendran aka Indiran, Gowri Kirubanandan, K Poornachandran, T Marimuthu aka Yuma Vasuki, S Mohammed Yousuf aka ‘Colachel’ Yousuf, K V Rajashree and Kannaiyan Dakshinamurthy who won the Akademi awards for translating works to Tamil. On the 97th birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi on June 3, 2021, Stalin announced that as an extension of the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme, the state government would provide a “dream house” worth Rs 40 lakhs to authors from Tamil Nadu winning the Sahitya Akademi award for best translated works.

Awardee A Selvarasu won the prestigious award for his translation of Malayalam book “Vishakanni” in 1994. Pavannan won the award for his translation of the Kannada work “Paruvam” in 2004. Nirmalaya won the award in 2010 for the translation of the book “Sengol Illamal, Greedam illam”, while Indiran won the award for “Paravaigal oruvelai thoongi Poi Irukkalaam” in 2011. Gowri Kirubakaran won the award for the translation of Telugu work “Meetchi” in 2015. Poornachandran won the award for his 2016 translation of the English work “Poruppumikka Manithargal”. Yuma Vasuki won the award for translating “Kasakkin Ithikasam” in 2017. Yousuf won the Sahitya Akademi for translating “Thirudan Maniyanpillai” from Malayalam in 2018. Jaishee won the award in 2019 for the Malayalam translation of “Nilam Poothu Malarntha Naal” in 2019. Kannaiyan Dakshinmurthy won it in 2023 for ‘Karungundram” which was translated to Tamil from English.

CM releases translated works of Ambedkar’s

The Chief Minister also released the Tamil translation of Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar’s first 10 volumes at the state secretariat. The books were translated into simple Tamil understandable to modern youths by Poet ‘Senthalai’ N Gowthaman, professor V Arasu, professor M Valarmathi and former joint director of Directorate of Collegiate Education A Mathivanan in association with the state Tamil development department and New Century Book House. Some of the translated works of Ambedkar’s works include “Castes in India”, “Who is Shudra” and “Untouchables”. State Tamil development department minister M P Saminathan, chief secretary N Muruganandam and other officials were also present.