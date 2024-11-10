CM Stalin accords greater importance to developing south TN, says minister Velu

MADURAI: Minister for Public Works EV Velu said Chief Minister MK Stalin accords higher importance to the development of south Tamil Nadu in terms of infrastructure through various schemes.

Talking to reporters after inspecting various infrastructure projects underway in parts of the Virudhunagar district on Saturday, Velu said that the district has around 2,033 kilometres of roads under the maintenance of the Highways Department. “Over the last three years, 247 kilometres of roads have been widened at a cost of Rs 261 crore,” he added.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, the State government has set aside Rs 201 crore laying roads up to 68 kilometres, apart from low-level bridges, he said. Panchayat union roads covering a distance of 121 kilometres would be upgraded to district roads at an estimated cost of Rs 117 crore, the minister said.

Efforts are underway to strengthen 1,281 causeways in the State into high-level bridges and small and minor bridges to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic, especially during the rainy season, Velu said. “138 causeways would be taken up in Virudhunagar district alone,” he said.

Road has been laid at a cost of Rs 30 crore to cater to the needs of devotees bound for Irukkankudi, according to the minister. While the rail over bridge at Rajapalayam was constructed at Rs 46 crore and dedicated to the public, construction of a rail over bridge is underway at Satchiyapuram in Sivakasi at Rs.62 crore, the minister added.

He also said that land acquisition is being done for the Sivakasi-Thiruthangal road to build a rail over bridge at Rs 33 crore. A detailed project report has been prepared to set up a rail bridge between Sattur and Nalli at Rs 37 lakh, he said.