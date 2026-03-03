CM Stalin: 37.79 lakh pension beneficiaries to receive Rs 2K summer incentive

Stalin said the summer special grant extended to women under the scheme had received an overwhelming response. Following this, requests were made to extend similar support to senior citizens, destitute widows, aged transgender persons and persons with disabilities who are beneficiaries of the State’s monthly pension schemes.

Honouring their appeal, he said, the special assistance has been credited along with the March pension. With this additional support, beneficiaries have received between Rs 3,200 and Rs 4,000 this month, depending on the scheme under which they are covered.