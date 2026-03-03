CM Stalin: 37.79 lakh pension beneficiaries to receive Rs 2K summer incentive

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the one-time summer incentive of Rs 2,000 provided to women under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme has been extended to 37.79 lakh more beneficiaries, including the elderly and persons with disabilities who are covered under the State’s monthly pension schemes.
Stalin said the summer special grant extended to women under the scheme had received an overwhelming response. Following this, requests were made to extend similar support to senior citizens, destitute widows, aged transgender persons and persons with disabilities who are beneficiaries of the State’s monthly pension schemes.
Honouring their appeal, he said, the special assistance has been credited along with the March pension. With this additional support, beneficiaries have received between Rs 3,200 and Rs 4,000 this month, depending on the scheme under which they are covered.
According to Stalin, about 29.29 lakh elderly persons and widows have received Rs 3,200 each. Around 5.92 lakh persons with disabilities have received Rs 3,500 each. Further, about 2.58 lakh families of persons with severe disabilities, receiving maintenance assistance, have received Rs 4,000 each.
He said around 1,62,900 fishing families are being provided Rs 8,000 per family as fishing ban period assistance for April to June
CM Stalin also noted that tea planters in the Nilgiris are receiving a subsidy of Rs 2 per kilogram for green tea procured through 15 cooperative factories. A total of Rs 8.53 crore has been allocated under this measure, benefiting 14,870 farmers.
Two weeks ago, the chief minister credited Rs 2,000 as summer relief along with a three-month advance under the KMUT scheme to 1.31 crore women.