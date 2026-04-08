CM secretary case: Madras High Court says can't entertain PIL on mere allegation

In a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate A Mohandoss of the Bharatiya Janata Party, it has been alleged that, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister's Secretary, Dr P Umanath, has been acting in contravention of the said code.

Highlighting that government officials come under the control of the Election Commission of India following the announcement of elections, the petition contended that, however, Umanath has maintained communication with the District Collectors, Government officials and police authorities through official telephone as well as unofficial communication devices and has issued instructions during the election period. The petitioner, therefore, sought a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate appropriate action against Umanath.