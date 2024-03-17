CM: Poll bonds exposé ripped off BJP’s mask

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday called the BJP the “real corrupt” party whose mask has been ripped off by the electoral bonds ‘scam’.

In an exclusive interview with DT Next ahead of the April 19 Parliamentary polls, Stalin said, “The BJP called other parties corrupt and claimed to be the only party with integrity. The BJP’s mask has been ripped off by the electoral bonds exposé.

The bonds have revealed that several firms which were subjected to ED investigation had generously donated to the BJP within a few days of the raids. It has been confirmed that the Modi regime has (mis)used the ED only to intimidate political parties and companies and through that received hundreds of crores. The people have realized that the BJP is the real corrupt party.”

Engaging queries related to his party’s electoral bonds receipts, Stalin said the DMK has been collecting funds for elections since 1967 and was transparent in mobilizing funds through electoral bonds as well.

Parrying a query over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unilaterally announcing seats for all 42 seats there, the DMK president justified and said that those parties having the capacity to convert public anger against the BJP into votes were at the forefront in the electoral battle in many states. Refusing to be critical of Rahul Gandhi who is busy walking the yatra while a few INDIA bloc parties have jumped ship, Stalin said Rahul Gandhi was a confidence-inspiring leader whose presence on the field was needed.

Rebutting the claims of Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the State’s authority to not implement CAA, Stalin referred to the dual-language policy implemented by Anna against Hindi imposition and said he would secure the State’s Constitutional rights through the court.