CM pats glass major’s investment

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday took part in the meeting of the global board of directors of Saint Gobain here and said that the investment made by the French glass major was proof of excellent investment climate in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, CM Stalin said that over the years, Saint Gobain has established various projects and has made investments of around Rs 5,000 crore and employed over 5000 people. Referring to the company’s R&D facility in Chennai, the CM said the fact that Saint Gobain has proposed to establish a new production facility in Oragadam and expand their other projects in Sriperumpudur, Perundurai and Tiruvallur is a testimony to the good governance and excellent investment climate prevailing in the state. “On behalf of the state, I assure you that we will provide all the necessary support for the proposed Rs 3,400 cr project,” he said.