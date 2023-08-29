CM orders to give incentive along with paddy MSP

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued orders to distribute incentives along with MSP (Minimum Support Price) to paddy farmers during Khariff season from first of September 2023.

A statement issued by the state agriculture department said that the Union government has fixed Rs 2,183 and Rs 2,203 per quintal as MSP for ordinary grade paddy and thin grade paddy for the Khariff season 2023-24.

In order to increase paddy acreage and redress the grievance of paddy farmers, the state has issued orders to distribute Rs 82 and Rs 107 per quintal as incentive for ordinary and thin variety paddy along with the MSP. Accordingly, Rs 2,265 and Rs 2,310 per quintal (MSP + incentive) would be distributed to paddy farmers at the direct procurement centres. The CM has issued orders to distribute the incentive along with MSP from the first day of September 2023, a release issued by the state government said.