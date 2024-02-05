CM orders Rs 25 crore to improve sports infrastructure in city

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin gave orders on Saturday to set aside Rs 25 crore to elevate the city’s sports facilities, which are older than 25 years, to world standards.

As per the CM’s order, Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (both Indoor and outdoor), Velachery Swimming Complex and Nungambakkam Tennis Stadium would be developed at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

According to an official release, the state government has allocated Rs 11.34 crore and Rs 5.71 crore for upgrading Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, respectively, to international standard.

About Rs 2.35 crore would be spent on developing Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium, while the Velachery Swimming Complex would see a complete makeover to international standard at a cost of Rs 4.72 crore, the release added.

The government has proposed to spend Rs 88 lakh on upgrading the Nungambakkam Tennis Stadium, which has hosted ATP tournaments. The allocation has been made in accordance with the budgetary announcement to make Chennai the sports capital of the country.

The state government has allocated funds for the infra upgrade days after the state emerged second in the Khelo India Youth Games by bagging 38 awards.

The CM attributed the success of the state athletes to encouragement and support offered by his government, mainly state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.