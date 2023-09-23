CM orders Rs 10L to bring Kanchi child from Türkiye

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday issued orders to release Rs 10 lakh to bring back an ailing two-year-old to the city from Türkiye using air ambulance.

A release said Satya (2), daughter of Manor of Kanchi, developed severe illness while returning from San Fransico and was admitted to a hospital in Istanbul after the flight made an emergency landing in Türkiye.

The child’s father has exhausted all the savings for treatment there and took the advice of doctors here to bring Satya back. After the doctors said the child needed to be brought under medical supervision with respiratory support, the child’s parents appealed to the CM.

The statement said efforts are being taken by Overseas Tamils Welfare Dept to bring the child on an air ambulance.