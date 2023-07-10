CM must raise Mekedatu issue in oppn meet: Anbumani

COIMBATORE: Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said Chief Minister MK Stalin should raise the Mekedatu dam issue in the proposed meeting of opposition parties in Karnataka.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Anbumani also said Chief Minister Stalin and Governor RN Ravi should maintain cordial relations for the welfare of people. “They both should work in unison for the good of people,” he said. He slammed the state government for imposing eligibility criteria for ‘urimai thogai’ scheme after announcing it for all women in the election manifesto during the run up to polls.

Anbumani said that the state government should focus on water management by sanctioning more funds.

“In the last 60 years of Dravidian rule, nothing has been done towards water management. If PMK demands for building 10 check dams in Kollidam river, the government allows opening of ten sand quarries,” he said.

Claiming that the state government should have stocked tomatoes by developing cold storage facilities, when its prices remained low last month to be sold now and keep prices under check.

On the election front, the PMK will announce its alliance before the Lok Sabha polls, Anbumani added.

The PMK president also urged the government to hold talks with Sri Lankan and Indian officials along with fishermen organisations to resolve fishers issue and take steps to release 15 fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.