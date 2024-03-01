Begin typing your search...

CM M K Stalin turns 71; leaders extend greetings

Stalin paid tributes at the memorials of late DMK stalwarts CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach here.

ByPTIPTI|1 March 2024 4:48 AM GMT
CM M K Stalin turns 71; leaders extend greetings
X

 DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI) 

CHENNAI: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday turned 71, and leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their birthday greetings to him.

Stalin paid tributes at the memorials of late DMK stalwarts CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at the Marina beach here.

''Birthday greetings to Thiru@mkstalin Ji, CM of Tamil Nadu. May he lead a long and healthy life,'' Prime Minister Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his ''warm birthday greetings'' to the TN CM.

''Wishing you a long and healthy life,'' he said, wishing Stalin.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also greeted Stalin.

Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief actor Vijay also wished CM Stalin.

TamilnaduStalin birthdayCM Stalin birthdayStalin turns 71
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X