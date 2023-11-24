CM launches ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril’

CHENNAI: In a move to resolve issues of people, Chief Minister MK Stalin has launched ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril’ scheme and directed district collectors to visit taluks in their respective districts every month. The new scheme will come into effect from December.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that ‘Kalathil Mudhalvar’ scheme was launched to ensure the government scheme are reaching people properly by setting the government machinery in motion. “People in every village go to the district collectors to resolve their problems. They see collectors as hope. They give petitions to the collectors on every Mondays,” he added.

Under the newly launched scheme, the district collectors should stay in one of the Taluks in their respective districts for a day in a month. “I have directed the collectors to provide schemes and resolve issues without delay. ‘Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril’ is next step of ‘Kalathil Mudhalvar’ scheme,” he added.