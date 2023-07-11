Begin typing your search...

Further, the CM handed over DDs worth Rs 2 lakh each to the administrators and priests of 20 temples to carry out renovation work in their temples.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 July 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-11 01:30:50.0  )
CM launches subsidy scheme of Rs 1lakh each to 500 women drivers
Chief Minister M K Stalin

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin on Monday launched a scheme to provide a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh each to 500 registered women drivers.

“Under the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Drivers and Auto Motor Vehicle Repair Workers Welfare Board which comes under the Labour Welfare Department, CM Stalin launched a scheme to provide a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh each to 500 registered women drivers in the state,” said a release from the state.

Further, the CM handed over DDs worth Rs 2 lakh each to the administrators and priests of 20 temples to carry out renovation work in their temples.

Similarly, CM Stalin inaugurated the Integrated Labour Department office building located in Perumbakkam village in Tiruvallur district.

DTNEXT Bureau

