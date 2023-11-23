CM issues orders to implement Rs 929 crore worth projects under Amrut 2.0

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday issued orders to implement 230 civic amenities related projects in urban areas in the state at a cost of Rs 929 crore under Amrut 2.0 scheme.

A release issued by the state government said the CM has issued order to implement 230 works related to provision of basic amenities, including Rs 330.12 crore for providing 24x7 water supply system to select pilot water zones in Karaikudi and Rajapalayam municipalities and corporations in Vellore, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil, Trichy, Tambaram, Cuddalore, Erode, Avadi and Dindigul.

The sanctioned projects also include Underground Drainage rites in left out areas of Karaikudi municipality (Rs 33.71) and Madurai Corporation (Rs 452.42) and restoration of water bodies in various municipalities & corporations at Rs 11.07 crore.

The projects sanctioned by the CM would ensure self sufficiency in meeting drinking water requirements, safe treatment of sewage and development of water bodies in the select cities and towns.

Amrut 2.0 scheme, which is jointly funded by Union & State governments and local bodies concerned, was designed to ensure piped drinking water supply to homes, solid waste management, underground drainage, recycling water and safety of water bodies in urban areas in the state.