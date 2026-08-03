CM insurance scheme to be expanded soon

“The Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) covers most of the medical needs of people. Now we are discussing if we can further increase its scope. A good decision will be taken soon,” he said here during a press conference on ongoing administrative challenges in State-run medical facilities.

Responding to reporters’ queries about complaints that treatments covered by insurance were sometimes difficult to access in government hospitals, the minister attributed the friction to a lack of public awareness. Acknowledging persistent complaints regarding poor sanitation, drainage issues, and pest infestations in government hospital wards, he stated that the government is rolling out phased infrastructural upgrades, including the distribution of new bed linens to resolve immediate hygiene concerns.