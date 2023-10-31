CM inaugurates work for 2 bridges in Madurai

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday flagged off construction works of two bridges at Goripalayam junction and Melamadai junction on Thondi Road in Madurai.

The bridge at Goripalayam junction is designed to be constructed at Rs 190.40 crore and another bridge at Melamadai junction at Rs 150.28 crore by the Highways Department to decongest traffic. At a government function in Madurai on January 21, 2022, CM Stalin announced that high-level bridges would be constructed in parts of Madurai to ensure free flow of traffic. Foundation stone for construction of these bridges was laid on May 1 last year.

The 2-km long fly-over at Goripalayam would have 62 spans and the high-level bridge at Melamadai would have 30 spans and would be constructed at a length of 1,100 meters, sources said.

The Chief Minister also paid a visit to the residence of Pazha Nedumaran, founder of Tamil Desiya Iyakkam, in Madurai and enquired about his health. Ministers of various portfolios were also present during the visit, sources said.

Later, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu inspected the construction site of Jallikattu stadium at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai and reviewed the progress.

The sporting arena for Jallikattu, which is the first of its kind facility in Tamil Nadu, is coming up on a sprawling 77,683 sq ft.