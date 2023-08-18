CM honours philanthropist; pays tributes to Maran

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin offered floral tributes to portrait of the late Murasoli Maran, former Union minister, on his 90th birth anniversary, at Anna Mandram in Silaiman panchayat on Thursday.

Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy, Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy and M Manimaran, district secretary, Madurai South, accompanied the Chief Minister on the occasion and paid their tributes to the Dravidian stalwart.

Chief Minister Stalin also lauded a Madurai based philanthropist Rajendran, who resides at Thathaneri, for having donated money for the development of Thiru Vi Ka Corporation Higher Secondary School in Madurai.

He’s a trader of milagai, vathal and vadagam The charity has helped build 10 classrooms, prayer hall and two-wheeler parking lot at a cost of Rs 1.10 crore. He also offered Rs 71.45 lakh for the creation of four classrooms, a borewell, dining hall and toilets at Corporation Primary School in Kailasapuram. Moreover, Rajendran also volunteered to donate Rs 2 crore towards renovation of Pudhu Mandapam, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in the city.

The man with a big heart was felicitated by the Chief Minister with a shawl. The Chief Minister presented him with a replica of M Karunanidhi, former chief minister and DMK president, as a memento, sources said.Later the Chief Minister addressed party cadre at an internal meeting in Ramanathapuram and interacted with fishers in Akkalmadam, a coastal hamlet under the limits of Pamban panchayat of Rameswaram taluk. The Chief Minister was on his way from Ramanathapuram to preside over a conference for the welfare of fishermen scheduled on Friday at Mandapam. During the interaction, the fisher folks represented their demands.

The DMK president also appealed to the party workers to work heart and soul to achieve victory for the DMK-led coalition in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.