CM hands over 1,591 houses to SL refugees in 19 camps

VELLORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday handed over 1,591 houses built at an estimated cost of Rs 79.70 crore to Sri Lankan refugees in 19 camps across 13 districts through video conferencing from Vellore town.

He handed over the model keys to the houses at Melmonavoor rehabilitation camp, on the outskirts of Vellore. The CM also gave a sapling, couple of vessels, clothes and chocolates for five families with children. Interacting with the inmate of a new house in Salem through video conferencing, the Chief Minister called on them to maintain the new houses to ensure their longevity.

Chief Minister Stalin then opened a house in the Melmonavoor camp and interacted with the crowd outside. He also received some petitions. Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the statue of EV Ramaswamy (Periyar) here on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary. Ministers, MLAs, officials accompanied the CM.