CM Stalin: Govt braced monsoon’s onset well, ready to face any amount of rain

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inspected flood mitigation works in the city for the second day and said that his government was prepared to face any amount of rain.

Stalin also broke bread with the sanitary workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in his Kolathur constituency, to honour their hard work in clearing the debris created by the torrential rains between October 15 and 17.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister inspected the flood water pumping station developed at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore at Venus Nagar in Kolathur, restoration of Retteri and widening cum deepening of Thanigasalam surplus flood carrier being done at a cost of Rs 91.36 crore in his constituency.

Talking to media persons the CM said waterlogging has been cleared in all parts of the city. “If some areas did not come to our notice, we will pay attention to it and clear inundation in those areas as well," he added.

On whether the rainfall level was high enough to test the capacity of the government, the CM said, "Definitely. Let there be no doubt about that. Whether you know it or not, the people know it. We are prepared to face any amount of rain."

The CM said that the performance of the government machinery was commendable and it was done in a way appreciated by the people. "I have congratulated the officials of GCC and other departments for their hard work. Some people who are unable to tolerate it are criticising us. We do not bother about it. Our job is to serve the people. We will continue to do it," the CM added.

During the inspection of Retteri Lake, the CM reviewed the development works undertaken at Rs 44 crore by the State Water Resources Department to augment its storage capacity, construction of a bund for 3.5 km and repair of the sluices on its southern side. Stalin also inaugurated a medical camp at Balaji Nagar where a 12-member doctors’ team offered treatment to the rain-affected. Stalin also distributed supplies like eggs, bread packets and milk. A release issued by the state government said that food was distributed to 14.60 lakh people in relief camps and 1.28 lakh persons in Amma Canteens on October 16 and 17.