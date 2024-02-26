CM extends relief to flood-hit, says managed despite Centre’s indifference

MADURAI: Despite hurdles imposed by the Union government, the state overcame disasters successfully and managed to achieve its objectives with the efficiency of Dravidian Model governance, said Chief Minister MK Stalin extending compensation to flood victims of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts at a programme in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Whatever the impact of the crisis, the DMK-led government did not wait expecting anybody, but served the people in any situation, the Chief Minister said, adding that Tamil Nadu is on the right path leading to the forefront in all spheres.

While addressing the beneficiaries, CM Stalin said his government sought compensation of Rs 37,000 crore from the Centre when natural disaster struck Tamil Nadu twice in December last. Ignoring the needs, the Union government did not grant flood relief fund, but the TN government allocated sufficient funds to provide compensation for those affected. Not just in times of disaster and distress, but the state government would remain supportive of the people forever.

The DMK government would continuously work for the welfare of people on field and this Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin would be one among your family, the CM added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was rude and arrogant while responding to the demand for flood relief fund saying that if the government in TN was efficient enough, they could manage on their own.

Further, he announced a trade facilitation centre at Rs 25 crore on five acres in Thoothukudi and announced formation of new clusters for palm products in Vembar and peanut candy producers in Kovilpatti in the district.