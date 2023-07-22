CM enacting drama on Cauvery issue, says Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said Chief Minister MK Stalin is enacting a drama to betray people over getting Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of Cauvery water from Karnataka.

“If Stalin has any concern, he should have raised the issue with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar, while participating in the opposition party conclave in the neighbouring state. Instead, CM Stalin has written to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. It’s a drama to betray people,” he said, while addressing party men in Salem.

Claiming that there may be water in Mettur dam only for up to 20 days as Tamil Nadu didn’t receive its share of water in both June and July, Palaniswami said the ‘kuruvai’ crops in Delta region is drying and may lead to huge loss to farmers. “It may also cause drinking water scarcity in 20 districts,” he said.