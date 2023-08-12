CM constitutes committee to avert caste enmity among students

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday ordered the constitution of a one-man committee led by retired Madras High Court Judge K Chandru to identify ways to avert caste-induced violence among school and college students and promote amity among them.

Stalin issued orders to constitute the committee in the backdrop of a group of intermediate caste school students brutally assaulting their dalit classmate and his younger sister in Nanguneri.

Stating that he was deeply saddened by the incident and generations to come must live with the spirit of brotherhood without regressive ideas like caste and religion, the CM said,

"Prevalence of caste and communal sentiments among the youths is not good for the future of Tamil Nadu. Since it is an important issue that requires to be attended immediately, I have ordered the setting up of a one-man committee headed by retired Madras High Court Judge K Chandru to recommend action to be taken on the issue and make suggestions to the government to create a situation devoid of caste and communal discrimination among the school and college students."

The committee would elicit views of academicians, students, parents, social thinkers and journalists among others and submit a report on the same.

Remarking that the Nanguneri incident has demonstrated that school and college students were needlessly engaging in caste and communal issues in some places, the CM said that he deputed state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu to meet and console the victim student and his family as soon as he learnt about the incident.

In a statement issued on the issue late Friday night, the CM said that the Nanguneri incident was proof of the extent to which the caste venom has spread among the school and college students.