CM condoles death of father-son duo in Nellai, announces solatium

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of a father and son of Ayyansingapatti village in Tirunelveli district and announced solatium from the Chief Minister Public Relief Fund to the victims’ family. Petchimuthu (55) and his son Perinapparaja were electrocuted when they came in contact with an electrified fencing to keep away the wild animals from the crop.

The incident took place when they went to water the crops in their field during the late hours of Saturday. The Chief Minister announced Rs 1 lakh for each victim, said the release.