CM calls upon cadre to fight communal forces

TIRUCHY: We are waging a war against communal forces to regain peace and democracy in the country and so the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is very crucial for each of us. Get ready to fight in the forefront with me, appealed DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin to the Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from Delta region on Wednesday.

Commencing the initial works for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls sentimentally from Tiruchy, the Chief Minister inaugurated the training programme for as many as 12,642 BLAs from the party from across the Delta region, including Cuddalore. He said, prior to the training programme, the party district level leaders were asked to get the details about the BLAs and a few people were changed based on their track record and new faces were inducted into the team.

“Your aim is to ensure victory in the upcoming election and so you need to collect entire details about the voters in your respective booths and ensure they come to caste their votes. Before that, you need to verify the voters list and initiate steps for the deletion and addition of names as per requirement. Ready yourself to extend your help to the people to get the government benefits like old age pension, patta changes and various other government supports. Visit at least 10 houses a day so that you can have an association with the people personally,” he advised.

Charging that several forces in the state have been working against the DMK and spreading false propaganda against the party and government, the CM said, the approach of the BLAs should be genuine and create awareness on government schemes.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that the state government has been functioning in a progressive way and no one has the guts to even try to disturb the government. He reiterated that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is not for who should come to power but for who should not come to power.

“We are waging a war against the communal force of the BJP which has been trying to make one party, one rule. If they come to power again, there will not be a state of Tamil Nadu nor any other state. They have some agenda to sideline the Southern states and to counter all their plans, we have formed ‘INDIA’ alliance which would ensure regaining peace and retain democracy,” he added.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been claiming that the DMK is a party belonging to a family. “Yes, I agree, we are a family. Family Dravidian dynasty which has emerged in fighting and defeating the Aryan ideology,” he said.

Stalin hit out at the AIADMK saysing that a party of slaves from TN have aligned with the BJP. “It is unfortunate that the PM has been talking against corruption after seating Edappadi K Palaniswami beside him. The PM should understand how corrupt Palaniswami and his leaders are. Again, he should recall that people of Karnataka had voted the BJP out for corruption charges,” the CM added.