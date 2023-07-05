CM breakfast scheme to be extended to 31,008 schools; Rs 404 cr allotted

CHENNAI: The state government has issued orders to extend the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to 31,008 government schools functioning in corporations, municipalities, town panchayat, and panchayat areas.

According to a GO issued by Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru, secretary to the government, social welfare department, orders have been issued to extend the CM’s Breakfast Scheme to 15,75,900 students (classes I to V) studying in 31,008 schools in the financial year 2023-24. The government has also allocated Rs 404.41 crore to extend the benefits of the scheme which is already under implementation.

Former State finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had announced in the State Assembly on March 20, 2023, that the scheme would be expanded to 30,122 schools in which 18 lakh students would benefit and Rs 500 crore would be allocated for the same. The government has instructed officials to ensure that the students are provided locally grown millet-based breakfast at least twice a week.

The authorities must provide Rava Upma/Vermicili Upma/Rice Upma/Wheat Rava Upma with sambar (vegetable) on Mondays. Tuesdays and Fridays will have Kichadi (Rava/Vermicelli/Maize/Wheat) with Sambar in the menu, while it will be Pongal (Rava/Ven Pongal) with Sambar on Wednesdays and Upma (Vermicelli/Rice/Rava/Wheat) with Sambar on Thursdays.