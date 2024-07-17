CM Breakfast scheme: Nagapattinam students send thank you note to CM Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme was expanded to aided schools in rural parts of the State, the students of Chidambaranar aided middle school in Nagapattinam sent a 'thank you' postcard to Chief Minister MK Stalin for the initiative.

Earlier in November 2023, the same students of aided middle school in Orathur of Nagapattinam district had sent a postcard to the Chief Minister, requesting his intervention to fulfil their demands, including implementing the breakfast scheme among others.

In the postcard, K Jessica, a Class 3 student of the school, wrote, "We thank CM Stalin for introducing the breakfast scheme. Today's breakfast semiya upma was enjoyable."

Speaking to DT Next, K Balashanmugam, a teacher at the school said, "The practice of encouraging students to write postcards began with teaching them to observe and ask for their needs, and put forth their demands. We are thankful that such a small school assignment was published by the media back then.

"The demand by the children to implement the breakfast scheme cannot be fulfilled by the teachers or officials, but only by the government. Hence, the students are joyous that the scheme has been implemented," added Balashanmugam.

The CM's Breakfast Scheme will benefit 2.23 lakh students of classes 1 to 5 in all government-aided schools in rural areas of the State. Several stakeholders have urged the government to implement the scheme in all the aided schools across Tamil Nadu.