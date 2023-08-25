CM appeals to seers to protect Tamil language, culture, social reforms

TIRUCHY: Spiritual leaders of Tamil Nadu had actively participated in anti-Hindi riots, protection of Tamil language and social reforms for over 100 years and in the same way the present seers should also stand with enthusiasts, who strive to promote the language, culture, social justice and reformation, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday.

Delivering the presidential address at the ‘Muperum Vizha’ organised at Dharmapuram Adheenam Arts College, Mayiladuthurai, to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations, the Chief Minister said, “there is a bond between the family of former chief minister M Karunanidhi and the Dharmapuram Adheenam as Tirukkuvalai has one of 27 temples established by the mutt in the earlier days. Later, Kalaignar (MK) himself presided over the golden jubilee of the college in 1972,” he said.

CM Stalin said that the Dravidian ideology advocated all are equal and everything for everyone and based on those ideals, the state has been treating every department with equal importance.



Meanwhile, Stalin said that a group has been carrying out false propaganda against the government with an intention to prevent the concept of everything for everyone.

“We do not bother about them as the mutts like Dharmapuram, which are striving for ensuring brotherhood and social harmony and the people are with us. Whenever there was a threat to Tamil language, culture and social justice, these religious leaders stood by us and this has been the practice for over 100 years and we expect the same from the present seers as well,” he said.

Appealing to the Dharmapuram mutt to protect Tamil language, Tamil Nadu and culture, he assured that the government would fulfil any demand of the mutt. “Because, this is not my government but our government,” the CM said.

Protesting cane growers stop CM’s convoy, submit petition

Sugarcane farmers from Thanjavur, who were protesting for the past 268 days demanding disbursal of their arrear from Thiru Arooran sugar factory, submitted a petition to the Chief Minister while he was on his way to Mayiladuthurai on Thursday.

The farmers had been staging protests, but no one had met them.

On Thursday, when the CM was passing by, the farmers appealed to him to stop the convoy. The CM halted and got a petition from them.