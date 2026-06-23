CM aide’s political appointment surfaces after 40 days

This has now answered many queries on how Jagadish, in his personal capacity, was attending CM Vijay's official events. The order issued by Principal Secretary to the Public Department, Reeta Harish Thakkar, came to light nearly 40 days after the formation of the government.

According to the government order, Jagadish Palanisamy will assist the Chief Minister with political affairs and coordination.

Jagadish is a well-known figure in Vijay's inner circle and has been closely associated with him since 2008, serving as his personal manager during the actor-turned-politician's film career.