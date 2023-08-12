CLP seeks CM to convene Assembly to pass resolution condemning Guv

CHENNAI: Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to immediately convene the State Assembly to adopt a resolution condemning Governor R N Ravi for acting against the government elected by the people, tradition of the State Assembly and the Constitution.

Taking strong exception to the statement of the governor in Raj Bhavan that he would not give his assent to the Bill seeking exemption from NEET, Selvaperunthagai listed out nearly a dozen renowned doctors produced by Tamil Nadu in the pre-NEET era and sought to know from the governor if they were intellectually challenged?

"I appeal to the Chief Minister to immediately convene the Assembly to adopt a condemnation resolution against the governor for acting against the government elected by the people, traditions of the Assembly and Constitution and urge the President to recall the governor, " the Congress legislature party leader said, accusing the governor of destroying the medical aspiration of the state students without given assent to the Bill seeking exemption to the state from NEET.

He has expressed views contrary to the truth to justify his not giving assent to the NEET exemption Bill, the CLP said, the views expressed by the governor was in support of the coaching centres that gross Rs 70,000 crore per year.