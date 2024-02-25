Cloth trader donates land for school in Pernambut

VELLORE: In yet another noble gesture for the education development in the state, a 33-year-old cloth trader, who bought 4,000 square feet of land for Rs 25 lakh in the heart of Pernambut town, donated it to the elementary education department to build a proper school for Urdu students in the same town a couple of days ago.

In a similar act, a woman clerk of a bank in Madurai, donated 1.5 acres to the government school in Kodikulam last month.

In the present case, Mohammed Imran (33), who has a small cloth shop in Pernambut town, decided to donate his land to the Panchayat Union Urdu school after learning that the institution was functioning from an 800-square foot rented building in Tharaikadu.

Talking to DT Next, Imran said “Due to the economic situation of our family, my father was unable to support us beyond Class 8. From then on, I resolved to ensure that none suffer our fate when it comes to education.”

Imran spoke to the school staff and learnt that 80 students were accommodated in the building. As he was also into real estate as a part-time business, he was able to identify an ideal land measuring around 4,000 square feet in the heart of Pernambut town.

“When explained the purpose, the owners immediately agreed to sell it to me. I registered it in my name in the Pernambut sub-registrar’s office on February 15 and simultaneously prepared documents to donate the land to the elementary education department for the construction of the Urdu school and also promised in the same document that neither I nor my relatives would have any claim on the land by any way or in any form in future.”

When Imran approached education officials in Chennai, he was directed to hand over the land documents to their Vellore counterparts.

“A couple of days ago I handed over the documents to the Vellore CEO, who was surprised and overjoyed, and advised me to meet Collector VR Subbulaxmi. I turned down the suggestion as I donated the land without expecting any reciprocation,” he said.

When members of his community and the Chennai-based Urdu academy heard about his largesse, they invited him to Chennai for a felicitation programme. “Same was the reply to the academy as well, as it was my life’s mission, which gave me mental satisfaction,” Imran said with a big smile.