Closure of MSME’s in TN is DMK’s major achievement, says Vijay

Some of the relief measures for farmers including a full loan waiver for farmers owning less than five acres and 50 per cent loan waiver for those owning more than five acres, minimum support price (MSP) of paddy will be fixed at Rs 3,500 per quintal and Rs 4,500 for one tonne of sugarcane.

The TVK leader said his government would review the restoration of the old pension scheme and regularise temporary staff including teachers, nurses and clerical workers, who have served for over five years. For police personnel, he promised to increase the salary from Rs 18,200 to Rs 25,000, additional Rs 1000 monthly allowance for high stress duties, and better working conditions for women personnel including mobile toilets.

In an appeal to the people, Vijay said, “You can trust me 100 per cent. I will not make false promises.”

Earlier Vijay, who arrived in Coimbatore by a special flight from Chennai, reached Avinashi around 3.30 pm in a campaign vehicle greeting large crowds gathered along the highways. As he took a road show, his ardent fans and followers presented him bouquets, party shawls and gifts, which Vijay accepted. One of the party men handed him a trophy, which he lifted high, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.