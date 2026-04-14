Closure of MSME’s in TN is DMK’s major achievement, says Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay said the greatest achievement of the DMK government is the closure of MSME’s in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing a large gathering at Perumanallur in Tirupur, the actor turned politician said, Tamil Nadu leads in the number of MSME’s that generate lakhs of jobs across India. “But Tamil Nadu also ranks second in the country for the highest number of such units shutting down. This is a major achievement of the DMK government, he said.
Unveiling a series of election promises with a focus on weavers, farmers, government employees and the MSME sector, Vijay blamed a 400 per cent rise in peak hour electricity charges for the closure of small industries and promised to scrap it under a TVK government. He also announced creating a Rs 15,000 crore State Credit Guarantee Fund, 100 per cent electricity tax exemption for five years and 35 per cent capital subsidy upto Rs 50 lakh per unit for modernisation for the MSME sector.
For the welfare of the textile sector, Vijay announced that a TVK government would create a state-owned global e-commerce brand to enable weavers to sell their products in international markets. He also promised exclusive retail showrooms in major cities.
To ease financial stress, he said every family in the handloom and powerloom sector would receive Rs 30,000 annually, free electricity would be increased to 500 units for handlooms and 1,500 units for powerlooms along with 50 per cent subsidy on yarn, dyes and chemicals. Additional measures include Rs ten lakh life insurance cover for weavers and an increase in monthly pension to Rs 3000.
Some of the relief measures for farmers including a full loan waiver for farmers owning less than five acres and 50 per cent loan waiver for those owning more than five acres, minimum support price (MSP) of paddy will be fixed at Rs 3,500 per quintal and Rs 4,500 for one tonne of sugarcane.
The TVK leader said his government would review the restoration of the old pension scheme and regularise temporary staff including teachers, nurses and clerical workers, who have served for over five years. For police personnel, he promised to increase the salary from Rs 18,200 to Rs 25,000, additional Rs 1000 monthly allowance for high stress duties, and better working conditions for women personnel including mobile toilets.
In an appeal to the people, Vijay said, “You can trust me 100 per cent. I will not make false promises.”
Earlier Vijay, who arrived in Coimbatore by a special flight from Chennai, reached Avinashi around 3.30 pm in a campaign vehicle greeting large crowds gathered along the highways. As he took a road show, his ardent fans and followers presented him bouquets, party shawls and gifts, which Vijay accepted. One of the party men handed him a trophy, which he lifted high, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
Even though police had installed barricades along the road route from Avinashi Road flyover to the new bus stand, the enthusiastic supporters pushed past the barricades and surged closer to the vehicle. Police and TVK party functionaries had a tough time in controlling the swelling crowd. Several members of the public, mainly women, fainted after waiting for long hours under scorching sun to have a glimpse of Vijay.
Traffic congestion was reported in several parts of Coimbatore and Tirupur. However, a roadshow planned from Perumanallur to Pooluvapatti was cancelled leaving the supporters disappointed.