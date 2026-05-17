Closure of liquor outlets marks 'major achievement' of TVK govt, says Finance Minister KA Sengottaiyan

Speaking to reporters after arriving at Coimbatore airport, Sengottaiyan said, "The Chief Minister analysed the locations of TASMAC shops situated near temples and schools and ordered their removal; this marks a major achievement accomplished by Joseph Vijay within such a short span of time after taking the oath as Chief Minister."

Earlier, newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare. After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.