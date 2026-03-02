Closed-door meet signals start of NDA negotiations

The meeting, held at a private hotel, was chaired by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in the presence of Union Minister and BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal.

Senior BJP leaders, including national in-charge Arvind Menon, co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Union Minister L Murugan and State president Nainar Nagenthran, participated in the deliberations.