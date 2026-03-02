Closed-door meet signals start of NDA negotiations

CHENNAI: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Madurai, leaders of the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convened a closed-door strategy session in the temple city on Sunday night, signalling the formal start of seat-sharing negotiations ahead of the Assembly elections.
The meeting, held at a private hotel, was chaired by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in the presence of Union Minister and BJP's Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal.
Senior BJP leaders, including national in-charge Arvind Menon, co-in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Union Minister L Murugan and State president Nainar Nagenthran, participated in the deliberations.
Alliance partners present included PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi founder TR Paarivendhar, New Justice Party leader A C Shanmugam, Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader John Pandian, Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi head NR Dhanabalan, Puratchi Bharatham leader M Jaganmoorthy, and South Indian Forward Bloc Party president K C Thirumaran among others. Several former AIADMK ministers were also in attendance.
Sources described the discussions as preliminary but substantive, focusing on constituency mapping, winnability assessments and coordination mechanisms. "There is broad agreement on working together. Formal seat-sharing talks are expected to begin within a week, and the pact will be finalised soon thereafter," a senior BJP leader told DT Next.
Another leader said the meeting helped align expectations among partners. "By sitting together early, we can resolve issues smoothly. A final call on seat allocation will be taken within a week or two, " the leader added.