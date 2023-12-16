Close wine shops during flood relief distribution: PMK

CHENNAI: Pointing out liquor sales in the state crossed more than Rs. 1,000 crore during Diwali, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to close down the wine shops when flood relief is distributed to the families to prevent some persons from spending the amount on alcohol.



"In the past, liquor sales were higher whenever the government distributed Pongal money, Magalir Urimai Thogai, and flood relief amounts. Statistics on liquor sales confirm this. The state government should not allow similar occurrences, " Ramadoss said in a statement.

The PMK demanded Rs. 10,000 per family as relief but the government announced Rs. 6,000.

"We can expect this amount helps the families in some way despite the amount being insufficient. Tokens to the affected families are being distributed from December 14. Cash will be handed over from Sunday. Sufficient crowd management measures should be taken, " he urged.

He pointed out that the government provided Rs. 1,138 Crore under Magalir Urimai Thogai on November 10. During the next five days, including the Diwali festival, liquor sales crossed Rs. 1,000 Crore.

"The relief amount should not go to wine shops without actually benefiting them. So, the government should close wine shops in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, and neighbouring districts, till January 1," Ramadoss urged.