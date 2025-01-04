Close brush for youth trapped between two buses in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A 25-year-old man from Thamarankottai narrowly escaped death when he got trapped between two buses yet miraculously escaped with minor bruises, at Pattukkottai in Thanjavur on Friday.

A private bus coming from Muthupettai in Tiruvarur was approaching Pattukkottai in Thanjavur, with a TNSTC bus close on its tail. Bharath, a Thamarankottai resident, waved down the private bus without noticing the TNSTC bus that was following at a high speed.

The private bus driver suddenly applied the brake to stop for Bharath forcing the TNSTC driver to veer to prevent a collision.

While Bharath hardly got any time to figure out the turn of events, he already lost balance and fell, trapped between the two buses. At this point, he went for the only move he could make – turn towards the road to avert coming under the wheels. He escaped with minor bruises, much to the relief of onlookers who watched in horror.

The public said that private bus crews often create panic moments at the junction, and also run at high speed with horns blaring.

Meanwhile, the video of Bharath’s narrow escape was widely circulated on social media, prompting activists to demand steps to curb the private bus menace.