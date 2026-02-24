Adani Power to supply 558 MW high-quality power to benefit Tamil Nadu consumers

The power supply agreement is expected to benefit Tamil Nadu consumers by providing an additional 558 MW of reliable and high-quality power, enhance grid stability, and support uninterrupted electricity supply to households, businesses and industries.

Moxie Power operates a 1,200 MW (2X 600 MW) power plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. It emerged as the lowest bidder in a tightly contested bid by offering a tariff of Rs 5.910 per unit, with supply starting April 1, 2026, said Adani Power, India’s largest private power producer with a generation capacity of 18.15 GW. Now, both units of the plant have power supply agreements, and more than 95 per cent of Adani Power’s total operating capacity is secured with medium to long-term contracts, said the Adani Group company.