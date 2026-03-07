Clear encroachments on temple lands in Krishnagiri: Madras High Court tells HR&CE

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to remove encroachments from temple properties in Krishnagiri and file a report by March 12.
The petition was filed by Radhakrishnan, trustee, Thiruthondar Sabha, seeking a direction to recover the properties belonging to Arulmigu Madheswara Swamy Temple, Anchetti Durgam and Arulmigu UththmaKaragam Temple, Kelamangalam, both located in Krishnagiri, from encroachments.
The matter came up for hearing before Justice M. Dhandapani. During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the HR&CE department submitted that steps would be taken to remove the encroachments.
Recording the submission, the judge directed the HR&CE department to remove the encroachments on the temple properties and file a status report by March 12, and adjourned the hearing of the case to that date.