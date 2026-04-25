Clear arguments vital for advocates: SC judge Sundresh

TIRUCHY: Supreme Court judge MM Sundresh on Saturday urged advocates to use words cautiously and present arguments in clear, lucid language backed by proper references so they are easily understood by both judges and opposing counsel.
Speaking at the 7th convocation of National Law University in Tiruchy, he said the legal profession demands dedication and broad knowledge, as lawyers must handle issues across disciplines. Advocates should consult subject experts and prepare thoroughly before presenting arguments, he added
Sundresh also advised law students to closely track developments across fields and build all-around knowledge. He noted that while social progress through education and employment has contributed to a decline in conventional civil and criminal cases. In contrast, disputes related to commerce, finance, intellectual property and cybercrime are on the rise, he noted.
The apex court judge called on graduates to continuously update their knowledge and adapt to societal changes, including learning new technologies relevant to their profession.
Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, presided over the convocation and conferred degrees on 138 graduates.